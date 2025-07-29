In the first semi-final of the Copa America Femenina 2025, the Argentina women's national football team faced the Colombia women's national football team, which went down to penalties to decide a winner after the full-time draw finished goalless. In the penalties, both started well, but Colombian goalkeeper Katherine Tapia stopped Gramaglia's shot, giving her side the lead. After Ramirez missed for Colombia, Aldana Cometti slammed the equalizer for Argentina. However, with the score at 5-4, Eliana Stábile overshot the ball above the goalpost. She thus ended all hopes for La Albiceleste as Las Chicas Superpoderosas booked a final in the Copa America Femenina Final. Paraguay 1-4 Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yasmim Scores Brace, Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio Find Net Each As Selecao Breeze Past Las Guaranies To Qualify For Semi-Finals.

Colombia Book Place in Final

Colombia wins on penalties and books their spot in the final! pic.twitter.com/7vWlJepven — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ ENG (@copaamerica_ENG) July 29, 2025

