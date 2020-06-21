London, June 21: Brighton match-winner Neal Maupay has said Arsenal players need to be more humble and that they got what they deserved in a 1-2 loss to his club on Saturday night.

Arsenal players criticised Maupay for his role in a serious injury to their goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who was stretchered off the pitch after he landed awkwardly.

There was drama at the end of the match as Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi had to be pulled away from Maupay by his team-mates as Brighton came from behind to win.

"One of them was talking the whole game and saying really bad things," Maupay was quoted as saying by BBC.

"When I scored I just had to say 'listen, that is what happens when you say bad things on the pitch'.

"At half-time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.

"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.

"I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee. It is football, there is contact. I never meant to hurt him. I apologise again and wish him a speedy recovery."

This was Arsenal's second match following the restart of the season halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Gunners lost 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday.

