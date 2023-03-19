Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League in midweek, leaving them with the Premier League as the only chance of winning silverware this season. The Gunners take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium with the hosts looking to open an eight-point lead at the top, albeit temporarily until the end of the international break. Manchester City are not in action this weekend in the Premier League as they beat Burnley in the FA Cup. Opponents Crystal Palace sacked their manager Patrick Vieira after a recent poor run of results. Paddy McCarthy, their Under-21 manager, will be the caretaker boss for this game. Arsenal versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Manchester City 6–0 Burnley, FA Cup 2022–23: Erling Haaland Scores Hat-Trick, Julian Alvarez Hits Brace As Cityzens Enter Semifinals in Style (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Takehiro Tomiyasu is out with what looks like a serious knee injury, while William Saliba may also miss the clash for Arsenal with a back problem. Leandro Trossard will start as the false nine, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as the wingers. Martin Odegaard is the key player in midfield as he can drive the play forward and finds the gaps in the opposition's defence. Thomas Partey will provide the cover for the backline.

Joe Whitworth will start in goal for Crystal Palace, with Vicente Guaita a doubt for the game again. Michael Olise and Wilfred Zaha on the wings can trouble any defence with their directness and pace. Luka Milivojevic will likely come into the starting eleven in place of Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield, where he will have the company of Cheick Doucoure. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, March 19. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, they will need a subscription to access it. Arsenal have drawn their last three matches at home against Crystal Palace, which is not the best record. But the home side should do enough to get all three points from this clash.

