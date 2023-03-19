Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular free-kick goal as Al-Nassr defeated Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on March 18. The Portugal star, who could not find the back of the net in the last few matches, sent his shot low into the corner, which beat Abha keeper Devis Espassy and went into the net in the 78th minute. That goal helped Al-Nassr level the score and Anderson Talisca's penalty in the 86th minute helped Al-Nassr win the contest after Abha had been reduced to 10 men following a red card shown to Zakaria Sami Al Sudani. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Portugal Squad for UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, New Head Coach Roberto Martinez Says 'I Don't Look at Age'.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Free-Kick Goal:

Al-Nassr vs Abha Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)