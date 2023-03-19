Erling Haaland continued his sensational goal-scoring form and Julian Alvarez hit a brace as Manchester City registered a dominant 6-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup 2022-23 quarterfinal on March 18. The Norwegian striker scored in the 32nd, 35th and 59th minutes of the game to give Manchester City a 3-0 lead before Alvarez added two goals in the 62nd and 73rd minutes of the match. Cole Palmer also scored a goal for Manchester City. With this, Pep Guardiola's side now has entered the semifinals of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City vs Burnley Result

An incredible @ManCity performance as they hit 6️⃣ to book their spot at Wembley 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5nbycTLgBu — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 18, 2023

Manchester City vs Burnley Goal Video Highlights

Manchester ➡️ Wembley 🏟@ManCity sealed their spot in the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals with a rampant 6-0 victory over @BurnleyOfficial 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aspvXwrgnN — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 18, 2023

