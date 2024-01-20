Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Crystal Palace at home in the English Premier League. The Gunners have lost their last two matches while their last win came against Brighton close to a month back. With 40 points from 20 games, the team is still five points away from league leaders Liverpool but they will feel they are in the title race. Mikel Arteta invested heavily in the summer and the pressure will be on the Spaniard to see his side improve. Opponents Crystal Palace have a solitary win in their last five matches and if they continue to falter, they could well find themselves in the relegation battle. Arsenal versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Tottenham Hotspur Signs Romania Defender Radu Dragusin From Genoa.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are not part of the Arsenal squad as they are away on national duty. Oleksandr Zinchenko will undergo a late fitness test as he is struggling with a calf problem. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will make up the front three for the home side with Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard will be the attacking options from midfield.

Jordan Ayew is away with the national team in the AFCON tournament while Cheick Doucoure and Joel Ward are out injured. Jean-Phillipe Mateta will be the central striker while Jeffery Schlupp and Odsonne Edouard on the wings. Eberechi Eze is a special young talent and Arsenal will have to be wary of the threat he possesses.

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to square off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 20. The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Emirates Stadium and will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win to get back in the title run.

