Arsenal host Liverpool at home with the result of the game having ramifications on the top four positions as well as the title race. The Gunners have the advantage over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Champions League qualification. They have won their last five games on the bounce in the league and a win tonight will surely give them a significant boost. Liverpool on the other hand will look to capitalize on Manchester City’s failure to defeat Crystal Palace. With just one defeat in 2022, the Reds have hit top gear when it matters the most. Having already won the League Cup, they are going strong in the EPL, the FA Cup and the Champions League. Arsenal versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:45 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Forgettable Personal Record With Disappointing Performance in Manchester United’s Champions League Exit

Takehiro Tomiyasu is recovering from a calf problem and is a major doubt for the clash. Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are in top form in defence but they will surely be tested against one of the best attacks of Europe. The double-pivot of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have to stand tall against the relentless Liverpool press. Playmaker Martin Odegaard will look to find space behind the attack and try and find those key passes.

Ibrahima Konate has returned to first-team training after missing the last two games. James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are ruled out with illness. Mo Salah, who is yet to commit his long-term future to the club, has a crucial role to play against Arsenal on the wings. Luis Diaz has become a regular in the starting eleven with Sadio Mane occupying the no 9 slot.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on March 17, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match.

Tough game for Liverpool but the kind of form they are in, they should come away with all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).