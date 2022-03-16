Manchester United's wait for a trophy since 2017 continued after they failed to get past Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. What was even worse was that Cristiano Ronaldo, who was expected to star against his favorite opponent in the 'Threatre of Dreams', had a terribly poor game on the night, something that he and Manchester United loyalists would be keen on forgetting very soon. After a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, everyone expected Ronaldo to threaten Atletico as well. But that was not the case as the Portuguese had a forgettable game instead.Manchester United 0–1 Atletico Madrid, UCL 2021–22 Video Highlights

With this disappointing performance, Ronaldo scripted an unwanted record. For the first time since 2011, he failed to register a single shot on target. According to Opta, this is the third time that Ronaldo has failed to do so in a Champions League game.

0 - For only the third time in his Champions League career, Cristiano Ronaldo tonight played 90+ minutes in a match in the competition without having a single shot; the others were for Man Utd v Panathinaikos in November 2003, and for Real Madrid v Barcelona in May 2011. Blank. pic.twitter.com/zTCG9e4Scg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2022

Also, with Manchester United not winning any silverware, this is the first time that a Ronaldo club would have a trophy-less season for the first time in 16 years. It is indeed surprising for him to have such a poor season in his first year back at Manchester United since leaving them in 2009.Manchester United Fans Throw Bottles at Diego Simeone After Atletico Madrid Dumped Red Devils Out of the UEFA Champions League 2021–22

First time in 16-years that Cristiano Ronaldo's club does not win a trophy... — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) March 15, 2022

Renan Lodi's first-half strike was enough to separate the two sides on the night. Manchester United would now aim to channelize all their energy in securing a top-four spot in the Premier League--something that would guarantee Champions League football next season. That's the only way Ralf Rangnick can help his side salvage a season that has kept on getting worse for Manchester United.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).