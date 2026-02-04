South Africa's batting powerhouse, Tristan Stubbs, will remain with the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The franchise officially confirmed during IPL Retentions that Stubbs was among their 17 retained players ahead of the recent auction cycle. Following a standout 2024 campaign and a consistent 2025 season where he averaged 51.00, the 25-year-old has established himself as a core pillar of the Capitals' middle order. The decision to retain him underscores the team’s strategy to build a stable overseas core around captain Axar Patel. DC List of Retentions for IPL 2026: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs Among 17 Players Retained by Delhi Capitals.

Strategic Continuity for Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have prioritised stability heading into the 2026 season by retaining the majority of their squad. Stubbs joins a high-profile list of retained stars including KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc.

By securing Stubbs’ services for another year, DC have avoided a bidding war for one of the most destructive finishers in T20 cricket. His ability to double as a wicket-keeping option and provide occasional off-spin makes him a versatile asset in the playing XI.

Consistent Performance Metrics

Stubbs’ retention is backed by impressive statistics. Since joining the Capitals in 2024, he has scored over 680 runs for the franchise at a strike rate exceeding 170. Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs Replace Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira in South Africa's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad.

His 2025 season was particularly notable for his composure; he remained not out in six of his 14 innings, successfully guiding the team through several tight run chases. While DC narrowly missed out on the 2025 playoffs, the management expressed confidence that keeping the Stubbs-Axar-Rahul axis intact is the key to a title run in 2026.

Beyond the IPL, Stubbs has been in exceptional form, recently signing with the Hampshire Hawks for the 2026 Vitality Blast and leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape to an SA20 title.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Delhi Capitals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).