Aston Villa vs Burnley Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa will be welcoming Burnley in the Premier League as the home side look to mount their revival in the English first division. The club has climbed out of the relegation zone and are currently 16th with 6 points from 6 matches played. They head into this fixture without a defeat in the last three games and with much a much needed win over Fulham in the last domestic fixture. Opponents Burnley are 18th and have had a series of losses in recent weeks. They need to start securing points if their survival is to be guaranteed here. Premier League 2025–26: Willian Estevao’s Late Winner Helps Chelsea Hand Liverpool Third Straight Loss (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Emiliano Martinez is struggling with a calf problem and could miss out for Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins will lead the forward line in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Emiliano Buendia as their lynchpin in attack. Morgan Rogers and Evann Guessand will be the two conventional wingers. John McGinn may start in central midfield but he is likely to push forward and support with the creative play.

Burnley will be without the services of Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts, and Jordan Beyer. Kyle Walker, Maxime Esteve, Hjalmar Ekdal, Josh Laurent, and Quilindschy Hartman are all part of the backline for the visitors and need to have a solid game here. Lyle Foster is set to feature as the lone striker up top and his hold up play will be crucial in this game. Florentino Luis and Josh Cullen will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Match Details

Match Aston Villa vs Burnley Date Sunday, October 5 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Villa Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Aston Villa vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Aston Villa will play host to Burnley in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, October 5. The Aston Villa vs Burnley EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Villa Park and starts at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Burnley , Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Aston Villa vs Burnley live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV. For Aston Villa vs Burnley online viewing options, read below. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Aston Villa vs Burnley Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Aston Villa at home will be confident of an improved showing, and their quality up top should help them secure three points.

