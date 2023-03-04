ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Odisha in the second knockout match of the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on March 4, 2023 (Saturday). ATK Mohun Bagan had a stop start season and Odisha FC will look to use their surprise element to ambush them. Meanwhile, fans searching for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Kerala Blasters Walk Off in Protest As Coach Ivan Vukomanovic Withdraws Team After Controversial Quick Free Kick Goal From Sunil Chhetri in ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match.

ATK Mohun Bagan has ensured themselves qualification in the knockouts in the ongoing season but failed to achieve consistency at any stage. Injuries to key players like Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous keeping them out for significant amount of times have definitely not helped them but they also failed to find alternatives. Time and again Dimitri Petratos had to turn up to rescue them. Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, who had stellar seasons previously also failed to provide impact. New signings Ashish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan were also not up to the mark. At times the stubborn tactical approach of Juan Ferrando also acted as an hindrance. Yet the presence of quality in their team is hard to ignore and relying on that plethora of talent at disposal, ATK Mohun Bagan can grind out a result even in their worst day.

Odisha FC had their old boss Jospeh Gombau back this season and he provided them with a good start and a strong of wins. After which the traditional Odisha instincts kicked in and they almost threatened to drop out of the play-off race. Despite Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandha Kumar threatening from the wings, Saul Crespo dominating the midfield and Diego Mauricio producing goals from half chances, they had to wait till the last few ga,es to ensure qualification. Odisha FC have a very poor away record and that will keep them concerned even in the knockouts as they will be play ATK Mohun Bagan away. But Odisha have surprised a few opponents this season using their lack of consistency as a strength. They will look to use that to advantage once again in this game.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on March 4, 2023 (Saturday). The EB vs ATKMB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Goal or No Goal? Fans Divided Over Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Free Kick Goal During Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match (Watch Goal Video).

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

