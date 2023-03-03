Drama in ISL 2022-23 first knockout match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters as KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic withdraws his team after Referee acknowledges a controversial goal from Sunil Chhetri. The match ended in a stalemate during regulation time. During the extra time, Bengaluru FC get a free kick just outside the box and as the goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill was organizing the Kerala Blasters wall, Sunil Chhetri strikes the ball into the goal and it was acknowledged by the referee Crystal John. Vukomanovic considered the whole incident unacceptable as no one was sure if Referee blow the whistle and called his team off the pitch in protest.

Kerala Blasters Walk Off in Protest

Ivan Vukomanovic Withdraws Team

📸 | Ivan Vukomanovic calling off his players after Sunil Chhetri scores a early free-kick. #IndianFootball | #BFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/L6KBxrzEZu — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) March 3, 2023

