A controversial goal that created drama during the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters first knockout match of ISL 2022-23 saw Kerala Blasters forfeit the game and as a result Bengaluru FC getting declared winners. The goal was scored by none other that Sunil Chhetri, who used his presence of mind and lobbed a free kick over the goalkeeper's head before he completed organizing the wall. The Blasters players complained that the referee didn't blow the whistle but the counter argument from Sunil was he asked the referee before taking the free kick and he approved. As a result, the goal did stand, and Ivan Vukomanovic called off his team, forfeiting the match.

Sunil Chhetri Scores From A Cheeky Free Kick

Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Free Kick Goal

Free Kick Goal By Sunil Chhetri

WTF, What the hell Is this,Blasters were ready to face the opposing team's free kick and the referee hadn't even blown the whistle to start the game, then how can allows this goal, please explain about this fu**king rule@chetrisunil11 shame of you manx#KeralaBlasters#BFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/zabUgc6dB9 — DQ (@DQ01498123) March 3, 2023

Is that a Goal?

Clever Free Kick

Sunil Chhetri scored a clever free kick to take Bengaluru FC into semifinal of ISL Kerala Blasters players & coaches protested the goal and then walked off Something which we don’t see often#BFCKBFC #BengaluruFC #KeralaBlasters #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/GRPX7eETYQ — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) March 3, 2023

Referee Shouldn't Have Allowed It

The #KBFC Wall Was Not Even Set For The Freekick, BFC Shoots It And Scores A Goal. And The Main Referee Allows That Goal🙆🏻‍♂️ This's Indian Super League For Ya👍🏻#FcGoa fan also feels it's the Referees giving #BengaluruFC the Goal to win Poor Sportsmanship from Sunil Chetri !! — Clifford Fernandes 🇮🇳 (@Cliffor01413516) March 3, 2023

Was The Goal Legit?

Personally, I can't say whether that goal of Sunil Chhetri was legit or not but walking out from the field wasn't a good decision as it could lead to severe punishment from FSDL. There were still more than 20 minutes left.#ISL #IndianFootball #KeralaBlasters #BFCKBFC #KBFC — Ali Mehdi (@ItsAliMehdy) March 3, 2023

Not Sunil's Fault

There was no fault of Sunil. He just deserved a yellow card but there's no point to blame him. Whole fault was made by the referee. He didn't blow whistle. Even after he allowed the goal. The made the total thing worse. We've been watching teams to suffer by the mistakes of ref. — Sounak Datta (@SounakDatta1) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)