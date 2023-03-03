A controversial goal that created drama during the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters first knockout match of ISL 2022-23 saw Kerala Blasters forfeit the game and as a result Bengaluru FC getting declared winners. The goal was scored by none other that Sunil Chhetri, who used his presence of mind and lobbed a free kick over the goalkeeper's head before he completed organizing the wall. The Blasters players complained that the referee didn't blow the whistle but the counter argument from Sunil was he asked the referee before taking the free kick and he approved. As a result, the goal did stand, and Ivan Vukomanovic called off his team, forfeiting the match.

Sunil Chhetri Scores From A Cheeky Free Kick

Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Free Kick Goal

Free Kick Goal By Sunil Chhetri

Is that a Goal?

Clever Free Kick

Referee Shouldn't Have Allowed It

Was The Goal Legit?

Not Sunil's Fault

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)