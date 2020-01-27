ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Atletico de Kolkata vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

ATK vs NorthEast United (Photo Credits: ISL)

Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) will host NorthEast United (NEUFC) in match 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. ATK vs NEUFC match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on January 27, 2020 (Monday). The Kolkata side will be looking to regain the top spot as a win will see them overtake Goa. NorthEast United, on the other hand, are in the penultimate position and need a quick turnaround in fortunes if they are to make the semi-finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for ATK vs NorthEast United ISL 6 clash can scroll down below. ATK FC Vs NorthEast United FC - Live Football Score.

The two teams have met 11 times in ISL his so far and ATK hold the upper hand with six wins while the Highlanders have been victorious in three games with two ending on level terms. The sides met earlier in the season in Guwahati and ATK thrashed their hosts 3-0. The Kolkata side got back to winning ways against Goa in their last match as they defeated the Gaurs 2-0. Meanwhile, the Highlanders are in a poor run of form as they are winless in their last seven games losing four of them. Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table Updated.

ATK vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeepers – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK) should be selected as your keeper for this clash.

ATK vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – You should go for three defenders for your team and they should be Pritam Kotal (ATK), Prabir Das (ATK) and Kai Heerings (NEUFC).

ATK vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Gallego (NEUFC) should be selected as your vice-captain. The remaining players in your midfield should be Micheal Soosairaj (ATK), Edu Garcia (ATK), Jayesh Rane (ATK) and Jose Leudo (NEUFC).

ATK vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATK) should be selected as your captain for this match. The remaining player in your team must be Martin Chaves (NEUFC).

ATK vs NorthEast United, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK) (GK), Pritam Kotal (ATK), Prabir Das (ATK), Kai Heerings (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Micheal Soosairaj (ATK), Edu Garcia (ATK), Jayesh Rane (ATK), Jose Leudo (NEUFC), Roy Krishna (ATK) and be Martin Chaves (NEUFC).

ATK will be confident of winning this match as they have the second-best record at home this season recording 13 points of the possible 18. The main issue for NorthEast has been scoring goals and are the lowest-scoring team in the division with just three strikes (lowest in the league) away from home.