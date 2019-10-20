Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table Updated: Chennaiyin FC Maul Kerala Blasters 6–3 to Make Giant Leap in Team Standings

Indian Super League (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennaiyin FC made a giant leap to stay in the race for Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 points table after plummetting Kerala Blasters 6-3 in Kochi. Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a brace each outpacing Bartholomew Ogbeche's hat-trick to record four successive wins in ISL 2019-20 and jump to fifth in the points table. Crivellaro scored twice and Valskis scored the first of his two goals as Chennaiyin went into the break 3-0 ahead in Kerala Blasters' 50th game at Kochi. Ogbeche pulled one back immediately after the restart but Chhangte made it 4-2 in the 59th minute. Ogbeche completed his hat-trick with two between the 65th and 76th minutes. But late goals from Valskis and Chhangte completed Chennaiyin's onslaught. ISL 2019–20: Chennaiyin FC Beat Kerala Blasters in 9-Goal Thriller.

The sixth season of Indian Super League (ISL), officially known as the Indian Super League 2019-20 season kicked off on October 20. It is also called Hero Indian Super League due to sponsorship reasons. Scheduled to take place over a period of six months, ISL 6 will conclude on March 8, 2020. A total number of ten teams are participating in the new edition. There’s a new team in the form of Hyderabad FC who replaces FC Pune City. Other franchises are - ATK, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC. Each side will be playing a total of 18 games, one home and one away in the league phase and top four teams in the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table will make to the semi-finals. In this article, we will be looking at updated Indian Super League Season 6 points table and team standings, a look at all the match results as we progress further in the football tournament. Indian Super League 2019–20 Schedule for Free PDF Download: ISL 6 Date, Fixtures, Teams and Time Table in Indian Time With Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Defending champions, Bengaluru FC will begin their campaign in Indian Super League 2019 against NorthEast FC on the second day of the tournament. In the previous season, Bengaluru FC was miles ahead of other franchisees in the points table. They lifted not only the championship title but also topped the points table.

How Are Points Calculated in Indian Super League 2019-20?

Each ISL team will be awarded 3 points for a win and 1 point for a draw. Teams losing the game will neither gain a point nor face negative scoring. According to the official website of Indian Super League, the final position of the team or club in the league table (after all the teams have played all their league matches) will be determined in this order: 1) Most number of points obtained in all league matches. 2) If two or more Clubs are equal on the basis of the above criteria, their place shall be determined as follows – a) Most number of points obtained in the League Matches between the clubs concerned, b) Superior goal difference resulting from league matches between the clubs concerned, c) Most number of goals scored in the league matches between the clubs concerned, d) Superior goal difference in all league matches, e) Most number of goals scored in all the league matches, f) Highest fair play ranking, and g) Drawing of lots by league.

Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table and Team Standings

Sr. No. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1. Goa 15 9 3 3 32 20 12 30 2. Bengaluru FC 15 8 4 3 19 9 10 28 3. ATK 14 8 3 3 24 10 14 27 4. Mumbai City 15 6 5 4 21 22 -1 23 5. Chennaiyin FC 14 6 3 5 26 23 3 21 6. Odisha 15 6 3 6 21 23 -2 21 7. Jamshedpur 13 4 4 5 17 21 -4 16 8. Kerala Blasters 15 3 5 7 23 27 -4 14 9. NorthEast United 13 2 5 6 9 18 -9 11 10. Hyderabad 15 1 3 11 14 33 -19 6

(Points Table Will Be Updated After The Match)

Football Table Abbreviations and Their Meaning

1. MP - Matches Played 2. W - Matches Won 3. D - Matches Drawn 4. L - Matches Lost 5. GF - Goals For 6. GA - Goals Against 7. GD - Goals Difference 8. Pts - Points.

Indian Super League is one of the two football leagues in India along with I-League. Its inaugural edition was held in the year 2014. The tournament began with eight teams with each side playing 14 matches in order to qualify to the knockout stage. Five years down the line, Indian Super League has flourished to cement its place in the cricket-obsessed nation like India. ATK and Chennaiyin FC with two titles under their belt have won the most number of championship titles.