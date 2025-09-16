Team India is set to have a new jersey sponsor in the form of Apollo Tyres, a senior official of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) said to news agency PTI (Press Trust of India). Apollo Tyres thus will succeed Dream11, after the fantasy sports platform parted ways with the Indian cricket board following the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which banned Real Money Gaming (RMG). The BCCI signed a three-year deal with Apollo Tyres, which is reportedly worth Rs 579 crores for a three-year period. After parting ways with Dream11, the BCCI invited bids from companies for acquiring the lead sponsorship rights of the India National Cricket Team and it seems that the process has come to an end. India’s Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 Revealed, No Sponsor on Kit; Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Others Pose in Headshot Session (Watch Video).

Apollo Tyres to Become Team India's New Jersey Sponsor

Apollo Tyres locked in as new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team: senior BCCI official to PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

The India National Cricket Team is currently competing at the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor. The India Women's National Cricket Team is without a jersey sponsor as well as they take on Australia Women in an ODI series before the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. After the Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed by the Parliament, there were speculations on the future of Dream11's partnership with the India National Cricket Team as its lead sponsor. And all of them turned true when BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced that they have parted ways with Dream11 while stating that the Indian cricket board won't engage with such organisations in the future. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Opens Up on Parting Ways With Dream 11 As Jersey Sponsors for India Cricket Team.

"BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations in future," he had said. Dream11 was announced as the new jersey sponsor of the India National Cricket Team in July 2023 for a three-year period and their contract would have run out in March 2026. The deal was worth Rs 358 crores.

