New Delhi, September 12: IPL (Indian Premier League) Chairman Arun Dhumal has revealed that the identity of the new lead sponsor of the Indian team will be known in the next two to three weeks. The search for India’s new lead jersey sponsor began after its deal with Dream11 ended due to the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025. “I think what is done is done (on Dream 11’s exit). I would not like to talk about that. But we have started the ball rolling as far as the next sponsor is concerned. I am sure within 2-3 weeks we will get to know that,” Dhumal told reporters on Friday, on the sidelines of PlayCom 2025 summit. No Stars on Sponsorless Team India Jersey for Asia Cup 2025.

Apart from the lead sponsor search, a new set of BCCI office-bearers will be elected at its AGM, to be held in the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on September 28. “For sure, we have the nomination starting in a week's time. So we will get to know. We will have a better picture as to who is going to be the next BCCI chief,” added Dhumal. He also extended his best wishes to the Suryakumar Yadav-led side ahead of its 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. “I would like to wish the very best to the Indian team. I think the government has clarified its position.

“When it comes to bilaterals, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such ACC or ICC trophy events, we will have to participate in that. So we will go by what the government advises us to do,” he said. The success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a blueprint for other sports in the country to develop thriving franchise-based competitions, and Dhumal stated the ten-team league has become successful due to the past administrators’ vision and a grand pool of talented players. BCCI Invites Bids For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream11 Part Ways Ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

"I haven't made it successful. It is the BCCI that has done an amazing job over the years. Everybody thinks that IPL started in 2008. No, it started much before that. It was forward integration for the pool of players that BCCI has created over the years, to have that pool of players and get going with the tournament.

"The quality of IPL is because of the competitiveness that you have in each and every game. Every ball is an event. So I would like to thank all the administrators of the past who have led the BCCI and helped us create this kind of pool of players who are there to deliver their best in each of the games. "Starting from Brendon McCullum in the first match, and the kind of innings that he had. In the last season, you had somebody like Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the age of 14 who is getting his first opportunity in the IPL and hitting his first ball for six.

"So that is what defines IPL and keeps it in a different league. Like I said here also, we should not focus on starting the league. Start producing quality sportsmen and leagues will follow,” he elaborated. IPL’s rise has also significantly expanded the Indian team’s talent pool, thus giving selectors a wealth of options to choose from across all three formats. Dhumal described the abundance of quality players in India as a good headache for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, especially when selecting squads for bilateral series and major tournaments. BCCI Hikes Base Price Of Bidding For India National Cricket Team Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit; Know List of Brands Barred From Contention and the Revised Rates.

"That is a good problem to have. Sports is one discipline wherein you are prone to many injuries. In case somebody is not there to represent, you will have next one coming and taking you up. Remember that Gabba Test? We were playing with C team, but still we beat them up. "It was not possible to think a few years back. But we should be proud of the fact that we have this talented pool of players who are ready to give their best. In case we are not able to send our A team, maybe we can send our B team," Dhumal concluded.

