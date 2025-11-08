La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid will play host to Levante in their latest league fixture of the Spanish La Liga with the club looking to continue with their winning momentum. Diego Simeone’s men have won four of their last five matches and after a ordinary start to their domestic campaign, they are beginning to hit the right note. Although they are still far off league leaders Real Madrid, they will hope to be part of the chasing pack. Opponents Levante are 16th in the standings and with just a solitary win in the last five contest, the shadow of a relegation battle looms large on them. Barcelona 3-1 Elche, La Liga 2025–26: Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford Score as Blaugrana Bounce Back From El Clasico Setback.

Pablo Barrios is fit again and will likely be picked by Atletico Madrid in the starting eleven, starting alongside Koke in central midfield. Julian Alvarez is one of the top strikers in the league and his presence up top will keep the opposition defence on their toes. Guiliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez will be deployed out wide with Alex Baena in the no 10 role.

Etta Eyong has a lot of admirers in the league and beyond and the Cameroonian attacker will be the key player to watch out for Levante. Carlos Alvarez and Roger Brugue will look to create chances for him in the final third. Kervin Arriaga will start alongside Jon Ander Olasagasti in midfield but the duo are likely to sit deep and act as a defensive cover.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Levante Date November 8 Time 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid will take on Levante in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 8. The Atletico Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Oviedo 0–0 Osasuna, La Liga 2025–26: Evenly Poised Clash Ends Goalless As Both Clubs Share Points.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Levante live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atletico Madrid vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Atletico Madrid vs Levante La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Levante live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Atletico Madrid will score a few goals enroute an easy 3-0 win for them against a team that has just two wins so far.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).