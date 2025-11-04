Real Oviedo and Osasuna drew 0-0 in an evenly poised clash at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season. With this, Osasuna is in 15th place with 11 points, whereas Oviedo languishes in 19th place with 8 points in the La Liga standings. Talking about the game, Oviedo's Ilyas Chaira had a great opportunity to open the score, but Osasuna's goalkeeper's brilliant reaction prevented it during the second minute. The next real chance came for Oviedo when Federico Vinas got into the penalty box but couldn't find the net as his shot just went past the goal post. It was a hard-fought contest as the match ended with a score of 0-0. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Barcelona Move to Second Place After 3-1 Win Over Elche, Real Madrid Stay on Top.

Real Oviedo 0–0 Osasuna, La Liga 2025–26

