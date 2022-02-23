Manchester United travel to Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid to take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are not having the best of campaigns and the top European prize is their only chance of silverware this season. With back-to-back wins in the league, the morale of the team is good but playing in the Champions League is no easy feat. Atletico Madrid have a similar story to share with the team poor from the start of the season. They barely managed to get past the group stage but they are capable of defeating any team on their day. Atletico Madrid versus Manchester United will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 1:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Videobombs a Journalist While Scribe Faces Camera, Manchester United Shares Funny Video Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Game Against Atletico Madrid

Koke, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha miss out for Atletico Madrid due to fitness issues while Thomas Lemar has only just returned to first-team training following recovery from the coronavirus. Yannick Carrasco is suspended which is a big blow to the Spanish side. Hector Herrera in the middle of the park will protect the back three. Angel Correa and Joao Felix are set to be named in a two-man forward line with both Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann named on the bench.

Edinson Cavani once again misses out for Manchester United with a groin problem and apart from him, there are no big names missing. Paul Pogba is in sublime form at the moment but Fred’s work rate could see him relegated to the bench. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a good track record against Atletico Madrid and it will not be a surprise if we see him on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Squad for UCL 2021-22 Match Against Atletico Madrid, Check Predicted Starting XI for ATM vs MUN

When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Wanda Metropolitano on February 24, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Manchester United on the break can hurt Atletico Madrid and the visitors start as the favourite for the clash.

