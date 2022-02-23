Apart from his goal-scoring abilities, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news for being witty. Just as his team Manchester United was leaving for Madrid for the UCL 2021-22 match, here was CR7 pulling off a prank with a journalist. The former Juventus striker was seen videobombing a journalist as the scribe faced the camera. The video of this incident was shared on social media by the official account of Manchester United. The match between Manchester United and Athletico Madrid will begin at 01.30 am IST. 'Cristiano Ronaldo & Raphael Varane Will Get a Hostile Reception at Wanda Metropolitano' Says Ralf Rangnick Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UCL 2021-22 Match.

All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo and for obvious reasons. But ahead of the Champions League 2021-22 game. In fact, even before the game, Ralf Rangnik feels that Ronaldo and Raphael Varane will be given a very hostile welcome at the Wanda Metropolis stadium. He has asked both players to be mentally prepared for the kind of welcome they could get, simply because of their Real Madrid connection. "Some of the players will not be received with the red carpet. But we're looking forward to this game in order to play in stadiums like tomorrow and in three weeks at Old Trafford," explained the Manchester United manager." Now, let's have a look at the video of Ronaldo video bombing a journalist.

Video:

The fans are already excited to watch the game tonight and the social media is already buzzing with Ronaldo's last encounter against Atletico Madrid. Stay tuned to this space for updates related to the game

