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FC Barcelona cemented their position at the summit of La Liga 2025-26, securing a hard-fought 3-1 victory over a spirited Elche side at the Martínez Valero Stadium. Goals from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Marcus Rashford ensured the Catalan giants moved four points clear at the top of the table, putting pressure on rivals Real Madrid ahead of their Sunday fixture. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

Barcelona Win At Elche

Early Dominance and Elche's Response

Barcelona started the match with intent, and their early pressure paid off in the sixth minute when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal opened the scoring. Yamal, who has been in impressive form, calmly rounded Elche goalkeeper Iñaki Peña after being played through by Dani Olmo, slotting the ball home to give Barcelona the lead. Despite Barcelona creating several more clear-cut opportunities, including efforts that struck the woodwork, Elche found an equaliser just shy of the half-hour mark through Alvaro Rodriguez, catching the visitors' defence high up the pitch.

Torres and Rashford Seal the Win

The equaliser spurred Barcelona back into action, and Ferran Torres, who had earlier been denied by the crossbar, restored their lead before halftime. Following excellent work from Frenkie de Jong, Torres made no mistake, firing home to ensure Barcelona went into the break with a 2-1 advantage. In the second half, despite continued profligacy in front of goal, Barcelona eventually extended their lead. Marcus Rashford, on loan, netted Barcelona's third goal in the 71st minute, securing the crucial three points after a loose ball fell to him near the goal. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

League Implications and Manager's View

The victory marks Barcelona's third consecutive win across all competitions and allows them to maintain a significant advantage over second-placed Real Madrid. Real Madrid will have the opportunity to reduce the gap back to one point when they host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick acknowledged his team's missed chances but expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"In the first half you have to decide this game, I like (it more) when the players turn their chances into goals," Flick told reporters. "We created a lot of chances but we missed them in front of goal, this is the bad thing, but in the end I told the team I'm happy with the three points and congratulations on this performance." Elche, despite the loss, delivered a commendable performance, particularly in their attacking endeavour, but ultimately could not overcome the league leaders.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FCBarcelona). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).