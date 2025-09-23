Barcelona star Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2025 awards ceremony while Barcelona Women's Vicky Lopez bagged the women's honour at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, September 23. The Kopa Trophy, for the uninitiated, is presented to the best U-21 player in the world and the 18-year-old Lamine Yamal scripted history by becoming the first-ever player to win the award twice in a row, having done so last year as well. The Spaniard helped Barcelona win the domestic treble last year, scoring 18 goals in 21 assists. Vicky Lopez, who plays for the Barcelona Women's Team, has scripted history by winning the Women's Kopa Trophy for the first time. She helped Barcelona win the Liga F and Copa de la Reina trophies and guided Spain to the Women's Euro final. Gianluigi Donnarumma Wins Yachine Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, Hannah Hampton Named First-Ever Women's Yachine Trophy Winner.

Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE 2025 KOPA TROPHY! The 18-year-old Spanish wonder boy is the first to do it back-to-back!! ✨🇪🇸#TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/7yuzJEMeMy — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Vicky Lopez Bags First-Ever Women's Kopa Trophy Award

