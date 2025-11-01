Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has confirmed his breakup with Nicki Nicole. The young sensation also denied cheating with the Argentine singer. The 18-year-old Lamine was sharing a romantic relationship with Nicki Nicole. The couple was actively sharing pictures on social media. Earlier, Lamine and Nicki confirmed their relationship in August 2025, and after just three months, both parted ways with each other. Chaos in El Clasico! Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal Engage in Heated Argument, Scuffle Breaks Out Between Players After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1.

Lamine Yamal confirmed his breakup news to TVE Catalunya reporter Javier de Hoyos. The Spanish reporter reads the words of Barcelona sensation, confirming he is no longer in a relationship with Nicki. Yamal reportedly said to Spanish reporter de Hoyos, “We [him/Nicki] are not together anymore, it’s was not for any infidelity. We have simply parted ways, and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with us. I’ve not been unfaithful or gotten with someone else.”

Lamine Yamal's breakup announcement comes after the 18-year-old attended a party in Milan days after El Clasico against Real Madrid, where he reportedly was with Anna Gegnoso, who is an Italian influencer. Since then, there have been rumours of Lamine cheating on Nicole. However, this recent statement from Lamine denies it. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

Yamal is regarded as one of the best football players in the world right now. The young sensation is struggling with injury problems this season, which have impacted Lamine's performance on the pitch. He has made six appearances for Barcelona across competitions, scoring thrice and assisting five times. The star footballer is reportedly suffering from pubalgia, which has kept him in and out of the team this season. Lamine was seen struggling in El Clasico, which Barca lost 2-1 against Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see how Lamine will deal with his injury problems.

