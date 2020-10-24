Barcelona and Real Madrid are all set to lock horns each other at the El Clasico 2020-21 at the Camp Nou. The two teams have announced their squads for the upcoming tie. Barcelona has announced 23- member squad for the game, whereas Real Madrid has 20 members who have boarded the flight to Camp Nou. Sergio Ramos who was on the doctor's table has also been included in the squad. Zinedine Zidane has said that the Spanish captain will be available for the match against Barcelona. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Lionel Messi's Record in El Clasico: Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21, Here's A Look at Argentine Great's Stats in Spanish Football’s Biggest Rivalry.

Whereas Jordi Alba is back from the injury. Sergino Dest looks extremely good with the squad. Antoine Griezmann who had benched during the last game against Ferencvaros is expected to start the match. Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé have been in great form of late and it would be interesting to see which of these big names will be benched. Now, let's have a look at the squads below:

𝓔𝓵 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓼𝓲𝓬𝓸 2 Dest 3 Piqué 4 R Araujo 5 Sergio 6 Aleñá 7 Griezmann 8 Pjanić 9 Braithwaite 10 Messi 11 O Dembélé 12 Riqui Puig 13 Neto 14 Coutinho 15 Lenglet 16 Pedri 17 Trincão 18 Jordi Alba 20 S Roberto 21 F de Jong 22 Ansu Fati 24 Junior 26 Iñaki Peña 36 Arnau Tenas — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2020

Real Madrid

Check out the predicted playing XI for the game:

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; De Jong, Busquets; Fati, Coutinho, Trincao; Messi

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Barcelona is placed on number 10 of the La Liga 2020-21 with seven points in their kitty. Out of four games, two matches have been won by the Catalan Giants. Real Madrid is placed on number three of the La Liga 2020-21 points table.

