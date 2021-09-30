Barcelona and Benfica locked horns with each other in the UCL 2021-22 match at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. On paper, the contest looked no less than the game between the minnows and an established team. But a sport can surprise you on any given day and that's how things actually transpired as Barcelona suffered from a 3-0 defeat against Benfica. The home team ended the game with a shocking 3-0 defeat. With this, Catalan Giants scripted an unwanted record for themselves. This is the first time since 1961 that the Catalans have been defeated by Benfica. Barcelona Suffers Shocking 3-0 Defeat Against Benfica in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Talking about the game, Barcelona dominated the possession by having the ball for 60 per cent of the time but that simply proved to be not enough for the team as they could not score a single goal against the opponent. Darwin Nunez scored a brace and dominated the visiting team. Rafa Silva was yet another one who scored a goal at the 69th minute of the match and played his part in making Benfica win the game. Here's a look at the unwanted record scripted by Barcelona.

Tweet:

🦅 Benfica beat Barcelona for first time since 1961 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/lbedNfPXTN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 29, 2021

The fans were shocked by this defeat and they were at a loss of words with the loss. Even Ronald Koeman was quite unsure of his place in Barcelona. “I feel supported by my players and their attitude. I don’t know about the rest. I don’t know about the club,” he said in the post-match presser. For now, it is very likely that the team could sack Koeman in the upcoming days.

