Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEV vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bayern Munich have been the in-form side in Europe since the turn of the year, and next up for them are the formidable Bayer Leverkusen as they march towards the Bundesliga title. With 67 points in 29 games, the Bavarian seems to be on a roll at the moment with one victory after another. Hansi Flick will want his team to remain focussed though and not get carried away by the praise they are receiving from all quarters. Bayer Leverkusen are 5th in the league and capable of defeating anyone on their day. They thumped Munich 1-2 in their last meeting at Allianz Arena which will keep the visitors on their toes. Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji of Borussia Dortmund Fined for Breaking Coronavirus Lockdown Rules to Get Haircuts.

Kai Havertz, who is considered one of the hottest property in Europe due to his exploits on the pitch, has shaken off a slight niggle and is set to start. Nadiem Amiri on the number ten spot has a lot riding on his shoulder, setting up the home side’s play. Wingers Karim Bellarabi and Moussa Diaby have pace and trickery about them which could stretch the Munich defence. Charles Aranguiz is a tireless runner in midfield as he looks set to protect the back four sitting deep.

Thiago Alcantara returns for Bayern Munich after a missing the last few games due to a muscle problem. The Spanish midfielder will partner Joshua Kimmich in the middle with Leon Goretzka dropping out. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller have been in great sync ever since the resumption of the league, and there is no looking beyond these two in the forward areas. Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman pose a threat on the counter, and the visitors will be keen to make use of their pace. Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund Pays Tribute to George Floyd, Says ‘We Are Stronger Together’.

