Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund Pays Tribute to George Floyd, Says ‘We Are Stronger Together’

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Berlin, June 1: Jadon Sancho, who scored his first professional hat-trick during Borussia Dortmund's comfortable win over Paderborn, has paid tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who died in Minneapolis, US under police custody. During Sunday's game in the ongoing Bundesliga, Sancho revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt. In the match, Sancho scored a second-half hat-trick as Dortmund secured a comfortable 6-1 win over bottom side Paderborn.

Following the match, Sancho tweeted: "First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one and fight for justice. We are stronger together! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd." Bundesliga 2020: Jadon Sancho’s Hat-Trick Helps Borussia Dortmund Thrash Paderborn.

Jadon Sancho's Tweet

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe."

Chauvin was then arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter amid a national outrage following Floyd's death. Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators flooded the streets of the city of Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon. But the peaceful protest turned violent as some demonstrators began to attack stores along the streets.