FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich decimated Auckland City in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup as they scored ten past them enroute a routine win. Next up for the Bavarians are South American giants Boca Juniors who drew against Benfica. With Bayern Munich a strong favourite to top the group, Boca Juniors need a positive result here heading into their game against Auckland City, which is relatively easy. PSG 0–1 Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Igor Jesus’ Strike Helps Brazilian Side Register Massive Victory Over European Champions (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Alphonso Davies has a knee injury and a long-term absentee for the Bayern Munich while fitness issues also rule out Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-jae. Manuel Nuer will start in goal for the German club with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah as the central defenders. England captain Harry Kane surprisingly did not score in the last game, but Thomas Muller did bag a brace. Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise will once again be deployed on the two flanks.

Ander Herrera and Nicolas Figal were both sent off for Boca Juniors in the last game and are suspended. Rodrigo Battaglia and Tomas Belmonte will form the double pivot in central midfield with Alan Velasco used as in a no 10 role. Miguel Merentiel is the central striker for the club, and he needs to have a good game here.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Date Saturday, June 20 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Bayern Munich will look to continue their winning run against Boca Juniors in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday, June 21. The Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Pablo Barrios Hits Brace As Diego Simeone’s Side Bounces Back With Victory in Group B (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors live telecast on any TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Bayern Munich have a quality team and they should find a way to secure a win in this game.

