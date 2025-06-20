Botafogo pulled off a massive 1-0 win over European champions PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, thanks to Igor Jesus' strike on Friday, June 20. In an action-packed Group B game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California, it was the Brazilian side that came out on top. Igor Jesus scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute of the contest when he managed to evade the PSG defenders and score from a distance, with Gianluigi Donnarumma only able to watch as the ball went into the net. PSG were close to scoring the leveller in the 51st minute, but Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor was up to the task as he made a crucial save. PSG then thought they scored the leveller in the 78th minute, but Bradley Barcola's effort was ruled out for being offside. There was some drama in the dying stages of the match with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's free-kick almost going into the back of the net. Inter Miami 2-1 Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Superb Free-Kick, Achieves Record As Herons Register Big Win in Group A (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG vs Botafogo Result

Watch Igor Jesus' Goal Here:

