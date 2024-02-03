Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga, looking to keep pace with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Bavarians are two points off Leverkusen with 47 points from 19 games. At the midpoint in the campaign, the record German champions will feel they have done well to mark a return to the title race. At one point they did look well off the pace but the experience of winning multiple titles has certainly taught them how to get the best when it matters the most. Opponents Monchengladbach have just 21 points so far and are languishing at 12th in the standings. They are safe from the relegation zone though which is a positive news. Bayern Munich versus Borussia Monchengladbach will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. Bundesliga 2023–24: Borussia Dortmund's Winning Start to New Year Ends After Being Held to Goalless Draw By Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich have been dealt a blow with winger Kingsley Coman likely out for the reast of the season. The likes of Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Daniel Peretz, Bouna Sarr, and Tarek Buchmann are all ruled out as well. Kim Min-jae is away playing for South Korea in the Asian Cup and he will not be available. Harry Kane has been the best player for the club this term and his goal scoring will come in handy in this game again. He will have Thomas Muller as the second striker, slotting in behind him.

Tomas Cvancara, Lukas Ullrich, and Jonas Omlin are the players missing out for the visitors owing to injuries. They have Ko Itakura playing for the national side in Qatar while Patrick Herrmann will undergo a late fitness tests to determine his availability. Mortiz Nicolas in goal should expect a busy day at work with Bayern Munich dominating the attack. Julian Weigl in midfield will sit deep and shield the backline while fellow midfield partners Roco Retiz and Manu Kone are also not likely to venture forward much.

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich are set to host Borussia Monchengladbach in a home match in the Bundesliga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany and it starts at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Shows Respect Towards Getafe CF’s Badge, Avoids Walking Over It After La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match on Sony Sports Network TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach football match on the SonyLiv app and website. Bayern Munich will dominate this game and should secure and easy win here.

