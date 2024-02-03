Sports News | Dortmund Held at Heidenheim to End Its Winning Start to New Year

Agency News PTI| Feb 03, 2024 09:10 AM IST
Heidenheim (Germany), Feb 3 (AP) Donyell Malen had a goal ruled out for offside as Borussia Dortmund's winning start to the new year ended in a 0-0 draw at Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund won its opening three games of 2024, scoring 10 goals, but a team depleted by injuries and illness — and without Jadon Sancho — created few chances against Heidenheim's compact defense on Friday.

Dortmund nearly gifted Heidenheim the lead when Dortmund's Salih Özcan gave away the ball to forward Tim Kleindienst while trying to play a simple pass across the defense. Seemingly surprised to get the ball, Kleindienst shot high and wide.

Dortmund celebrated when Malen put the ball in the net in the 26th minute but it was ruled out for offside. Heidenheim nearly managed an upset win when Kevin Sessa's header bounced just wide of the post in stoppage time.

Dortmund stayed fourth and missed a chance to overtake Stuttgart for third. It was 12 points off leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Promoted Heidenheim moved up one place to ninth after taking a point from Dortmund for the second time this season. Heidenheim is unbeaten in seven Bundesliga games but the last four have been draws.

Dortmund was missing Sancho, who has a muscle injury that coach Edin Terzic has linked to his long absence from Manchester United's team before rejoining Dortmund on loan last month. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and forwards Marco Reus and Julian Brandt all missed out with illness. AP

