Real Madrid's star midfielder Jude Bellingham was seen showing respect to the badge of Getafe CF as he avoided walking over it while going back to the dressing room post the La Liga 2023-24 match, the video of which is going viral over social media. As seen in the video Jude Bellingham spotted the badge of the opponent football club while going off the ground and gently got out of the way and even waved at the fans after that. Real Madrid came out victorious with a scoreline of 2-0 over Getafe CF. Split Screen Shows Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Contrasting Reactions During Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

