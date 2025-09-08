Belarus vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Scotland played out a goalless draw with Denmark in their last 2026 World Cup qualifying Group C clash and next up for them is a crucial tie against Belarus away. The team has not featured in a World Cup since 1998 but their performances have picked up in recent past and they have become highly competitive. They did create chances in the last game but failed to concert those. Opponents Belarus are heading into this game on the back of a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Greece and this is a must win tie for the hosts. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Pavel Zabelin and Alyaksandr Martynovich in defence for Belarus had a tough time against Greece and the duo will need to lift their game. Max Ebong and Pavel Pavlyuchenko will form the double pivot in attack while Evgeni Yablonski and Nikita Korzun look to take control of the matters in midfield.

Scott McTominay is the talisman for Scotland in midfield and the visitors will want the Napoli man to drive the team forward. Che Adams will be the playmaker in the final third, looking to create chances for lone forward Lyndon Dykes. Ryan Christie and John McGinn will use their pace to put pressure Belarus backline.

Belarus vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Belarus vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, September 9 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Telecast, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Belarus vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Belarus National Football Team will clash with the Scotland National Football Team in what promises to be a interesting contest in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9. The Belarus vs Scotland match is set to be played at the ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Belarus vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. But unfortunately the Belarus vs Scotland live telecast will be not be on the Sony Sports Network channels due to other commitments. For Belarus vs Scotland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Belarus vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Belarus vs Scotland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Scotland have better players in their ranks and should find a way to win this game.

