Arda Guler and Lamine Yamal had a bit of an on-field argument in a heated moment during the Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC (World Cup) 2026 European Qualifiers at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Turkey on Monday, September 8. This happened during the 69th minute of the match when Spain were leading 6-0, when Arda Guler was seen pushing away Lamine Yamal from the ball. The Real Madrid youngster shoved Lamine Yamal a couple of times before engaging in an argument with the Barcelona youngster. The referee had to intervene in this conflict. This interaction is sure to spice up the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico in the La Liga 2025-26 on October 26. A video of their argument has also gone viral on Reddit. Turkey 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Merino Scores Hat-Trick, Pedro Hits Brace as La Roja Clinch Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The18 (@the18soccer)

Lamine Yamal, Arda Guler Engage in Argument

Me la suda que Yamal sea español, que grande eres Güler, como te quiero niño Ese tipo es inaguantable y no respeta a nadiepic.twitter.com/G2Mm1SMBli — ViniRM (@gxl_de_vini) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)