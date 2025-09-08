An unfortunate development took place in Colombia on September 7, Sunday, when 16-Year-Old Colombian footballer Eder Smic Valencia tragically died in a car crash at Guachene, Colombia. He was spending holiday in his own country and was supposed to move to USA this week to sign for MLS Club New York Red Bulls. Local reports claim he was also expected to represent Colombia’s Under-17 national team at the South American Under-17 Championships 2026. The accident happened after a tanker truck collided with several vehicles on the road. Investigations are still ongoing although his club Academia Alemana Popayan confirmed his death. Luca Aluisi Dies: 30-Year-Old Italian Footballer Passes Away in Front of His Mother Before Training Session With New Club.

Eder Smic Valencia Dies in Car Crash

Rest in peace to Eder Smic Valencia, 16 year old talent from Academia Alemana Popayán who had an agreement to sign with the New York Red Bulls next week. He passed away in a car accident. 🇨🇴🕊️🙏

Strength to his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/EaPj40TcSC — Colombian Fútbol Report 🇨🇴 (@ThreadsFutbol) September 7, 2025

