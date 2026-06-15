Belgium vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups, Formations, and Key Players for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Opener

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G kicks off with a highly anticipated match between Belgium and Egypt. As both nations aim to start their tournament campaign strongly, all eyes will be on the tactical setups and the star power on display in Seattle. Belgium, looking to rebound from a disappointing group stage exit in Qatar 2022, enters the tournament having topped their UEFA qualifying group unbeaten. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 16): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Under manager Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils boast a blend of experienced 'golden generation' stalwarts and exciting young talent. Meanwhile, Egypt, under Hossam Hassan, makes its fourth World Cup appearance, seeking their first-ever victory and a historic progression beyond the group stage. The Pharaohs qualified impressively, winning eight of their ten CAF matches and conceding only twice.

Belgium Predicted Lineup & Formation

Belgium is widely expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing both defensive solidity and creative attacking play. Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois is a certainty in goal, having returned to the national team setup. The defense is likely to feature Thomas Meunier and Timothy Castagne as full-backs, with Nathan Ngoy and Brandon Mechele forming the central defensive partnership. Zeno Debast is currently nursing a leg injury and is expected to miss the group stage, though he remains with the squad. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Germany, USA, Mexico Start Strong as Group Stages Heat Up.

In midfield, the robust Amadou Onana and the influential Youri Tielemans are poised to anchor the play. Further up, the creative genius of Kevin De Bruyne, who has overcome an early-season thigh injury to regain fitness, will be pivotal behind the striker. He is expected to be flanked by the dazzling Jeremy Doku and either Leandro Trossard or Dodi Lukébakio. Upfront, Charles De Ketelaere could be given the nod over Romelu Lukaku, who has reportedly struggled with injuries this past season and might be utilized as a super-sub.

Predicted Belgium XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne; Onana, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne, Lukébakio; De Ketelaere.

Egypt Predicted Lineup & Formation

Egypt is also anticipated to employ a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying on defensive organization and the attacking prowess of their star players. Mostafa Shobeir is predicted to start in goal, although veteran Mohamed El Shenawy is another strong contender. The backline is likely to see Mohamed Hany and Ahmed El Fotouh as full-backs, with Mohamed Abdelmonem and Yasser Ibrahim at the heart of the defense.

The midfield pivot could comprise Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen, providing a stable base. The attacking quartet will undoubtedly be led by captain Mohamed Salah, who has been declared fully fit despite earlier hamstring concerns. Emam Ashour and Trezeguet are expected to support Salah from wider positions, with Omar Marmoush leading the line as the central forward.

Predicted Egypt XI (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Abdelmonem, Ibrahim, El Fotouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

Key Players to Watch

For Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne remains the creative heartbeat, capable of unlocking defenses with his passing and vision. The explosive winger Jérémy Doku will be crucial for his ability to beat defenders and create chances. In goal, Thibaut Courtois offers a world-class last line of defense.

Egypt's hopes largely rest on Mohamed Salah, whose pace, finishing, and leadership are vital for the Pharaohs to make an impact. Omar Marmoush will provide a dynamic attacking threat alongside Salah, while Trezeguet's experience and goal-scoring ability will also be important.

Match Details

Here are the confirmed details for the Group G encounter:

Match: Belgium vs Egypt

Belgium vs Egypt Stage: Group Stage

Group Stage Group: Group G

Group G Kick-off (IST): Tuesday, June 16, 12:30 AM IST

Tuesday, June 16, 12:30 AM IST Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

As the clock ticks down to kick-off, fans eagerly await the final team announcements. This Group G clash promises to be a captivating start for both Belgium and Egypt, setting the tone for their FIFA World Cup 2026 aspirations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).