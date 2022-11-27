Belgium was poor against Canada in their opening game but still managed to find a way past them which goes to show what a top side they are. Next up for the Red Devils is Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama where significant progress will be expected from them. The golden generation of Belgium football is yet to win an international football and it will be considered a missed opportunity should they fail at the main event in Qatar. They currently lead Group F with three points but Croatia is in action against Canada later in the evening, and Belgium will be desperate for a win. For Morocco, their game plan will not change much and they might continue to opt for a defensive approach that worked against Croatia. Belgium versus Morocco will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 6:30 PM. Lionel Messi's Wife and Kids Celebrate Argentina’s Victory Over Mexico, Antonela Roccuzzo Shares Sweet Family Pics From FIFA World Cup 2022

Romelu Lukaku will likely miss the game as he is still not fully fit but we might see him in action against Croatia in the final group game. Michy Batshuayi did well in his absence and was on the scoresheet as well. Kevin de Bruyne came in for some heavy criticism for his dismal performance and he will need to lift his game. Eden Hazard disappointed as well but is set to continue in the starting eleven. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Win Over Ghana in FIFA World Cup 2022, Hosts Dinner With Portugal Teammates

Noussair Mazraoui is a major doubt for Morocco after being stretched off against Croatia. If he does miss out, it will be a body blow for the African side considering he is an integral part of their setup. Hakim Ziyech looked rusty in the previous match but it is expected after the Chelsea man has rarely featured in the opening half of the season at the club level. Sofiane Boufal is a key man in the attacking third for Morroco.

Belgium may have not started off with the best of form but the team is too good a side to miss out on a win against Morocco.

When Is Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al-Tumama Stadium in Al-Thumama on November 27, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The Belgium vs Morocco game is available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website.

