After a dismal campaign opener against Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi-led Argentina are back in the game at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. La Albiceleste, who needed a win at any cost, defeated Mexico 2-0, with Messi scoring again. The star footballer’s family too celebrated the important win. His wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of their kids, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro Messi having a blast at the Lusail Stadium. She captioned the post, writing, “VAMOS ARGENTINA.” Argentina, with one win and one loss, are placed second in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C points table behind leaders Poland.

View Photos Shared by Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Celebrating Argentina's Win Over Mexico:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

