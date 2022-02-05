Bengaluru FC would take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 clash at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Saturday, February 5. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This fixture is a very crucial one keeping in the mind the top-four race. Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in eight matches and after a jittery start to their ISL 2021-22 campaign, the Blues are peaking at the right time. Their newfound momentum might hand them an advantage against Jamshedpur. On the other hand, Owen Coyle's side have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition and they have notched up three consecutive victories since losing to Chennaiyin on January 2. With both sides looking to be in good form, fans can expect a fascinating contest on Saturday. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Placed third and fourth on the points table respectively, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC would have the opportunity of increasing their chances of a final four finish. A win for Bengaluru FC would take them to third while Jamshedpur can become second if they clinch all three points. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this match.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on February 05, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

