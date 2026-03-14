Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

League leaders Bengaluru FC face their sternest test of the ISL 2025–26 season as they host defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Both teams remain unbeaten after four matches, with the Blues currently holding a narrow one-point lead over the Mariners. The fixture is expected to decide who finishes the weekend at the summit of the Indian Super League table. Ravinder Singh Dies: Namdhari FC Football Player Passes Away After Collapsing On-Field During Local Tournament.

Where To Watch Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Manisha Kalyan Goal Video: Watch India Women Sensation Score From Thunderous Free Kick During IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Team News Bengaluru FC have enjoyed a defensive masterclass this season under head coach Gerard Zaragoza, conceding only once in their opening four fixtures. Their 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC last week showcased a disciplined backline anchored by Sandesh Jhingan. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, bring the league's most prolific attack to Karnataka. Led by Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos, the Kolkata giants have averaged over two goals per game. Their recent 3-1 win in the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal has provided the visitors with significant momentum heading into this high-stakes encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).