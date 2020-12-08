Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have been unbeaten so far in the 2020/21 Indian Super League and they will be looking to maintain that record when they clash this evening in Margao, Goa. Bengaluru head into the game on the back of 1-0 win over Chennaiyin which failed tp please manager Carles Cuadrat. The Spanish gaffer wanted his team to be more decisive in the final third considering the high standards they set for themselves. A win against the Highlanders will see BFC break into top 4, which is crucial. NorthEast United are flying high under a young manager in Gerard Nus and easily swept away East Bengal FC in their previous match. BFC vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Dimas Delgado was brilliant against Chennaiyin as he was able to constantly cut inside and create chances for his forward. BFC will depend on the Spanish midfielder for the creative impetus once again when they take on a resurgent NEUFC defence. Sunil Chettri, who is coming to an end of his footballing career, has been brilliant so far and the fans must have been delirious to see the Indian skipper amongst the goals. Ahsique Kuruniyan is settling in well as a attack minded full-back with a lot of BFC’s chances coming from the left flank.

NorthEast United have a possession based game which could come under some serious pressure against Bengaluru, who press hard. The likes of Khassa Camara and Kwesi Appiah have their task cut with Bengaluru boasting of a technically superior midfield. The Highlanders do not create much and it is imperative that forwards Luis Macahdo and Idrissa Sylla do not squander chances. BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

When is Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on December 08, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the BFC vs NEUFC match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. Bengaluru should dominate proceedings in this game and should secure all three points against the Highlanders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).