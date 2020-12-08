Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will face each other in match 21 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday). The teams have met each other eight times in the competition and The Blues hold the better head-to-head record with five wins compared to The Highlanders’ one victory, which came a few games ago while two matches have ended in draws. Bengaluru also have won three of the last five encounters. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Both teams got back to winning ways in the last round as Bengaluru FC recorded their first win of the season, defeating Chennaiyin. The Blues are hoping to get in the playoffs spot while The Highlanders are chasing the top spot. NorthEast United got the better of East Bengal FC in their last game. So before the two teams face each other, we take a look at the match results of their last five encounters.

NorthEast UnitBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.ed vs Bengaluru FC – December 18, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 2-0

Bengaluru GC dominated the game but had to wait till the second half to get their efforts rewarded as NorthEast held form. But the deadlock was broken past the hour mark by Sunil Chhetri from the penalty spot. The win was later confirmed by Albert Serran nine minutes from time.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC – October 21, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

The first meeting between the two teams last season ended in a stalemate as both sides were wasteful in front of the goal. A total of 24 shots were taken on goal but only three of them were on target. Bengaluru dominated the possession but could not unlock a tight NorthEast defence.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United - March 11, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 3-0

Both the teams started cautiously in the first half but Bengaluru turned on the style in the second half and blew the highlanders away. Miku opened the scoring in the 72nd minute before Dimas Delgado and Sunil Chhetri secured the win with late strikes.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC – March 7, 2019 – NorthEast Won 2-1

Redeem Tlang gave the home side an earlier lead as he scored in the 20th minute. Xisco Hernandez brought the visitors level ten minutes from time but as the game was headed for a draw Juan Mascia scored in the 95th minute to give the highlanders a crucial win.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United – January 30, 2019 – Bengaluru Won 2-1

A rare occasion in which NorthEast dominated a match against Bengaluru but were unable to conjure up a win. Komorski's own goal put then home side in lead but Gallego equalised for the visitors in the hour-mark. Gyeltshen put Bengaluru in front in the 70th minute and it was enough for the home side to get a crucial win.

