Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will contest for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020 at the Best FIFA Football Award 2020. The award ceremony will be held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Best FIFA Football Awards or Best Players awards ceremony should scroll down for all information. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Finalists for Men’s Player of the Year.

While Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Messi will vie for the Best Men’s Player of the Year 2020 award, Lucy Bronze, Perille Harder and Wendie Renard will be in contention for the Best Women’s Player of the Year 2020 trophy. Awards will also be given for the Best Men’s & Women’s Coaches of the Year, Best Men’s & Women’s Goalkeeper and also for the best goal scored in the year, which is known as the FIFA Puskas Award. Luis Suarez, Son Heung-Min and Giorgian de Arrascaeta are the three finalists to for the FIFA Puskas Award. Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 Full Nominees.

When Will The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 Take Place in India? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 will take place virtually at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). The awards ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM in IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020? (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Best FIFA Football Awards on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 and will be providing live-action. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 Ceremony?

Those fans not watching the event on television can still follow the Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 ceremony online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the event online for its fans in India. Fans can also watch the award ceremony live on FIFA.com as well on FIFA's YouTube channel FIFATV. The awards ceremony will also be live on the FIFA Football Awards Facebook page.

Full List of Nominees for Best FIFA Football Awards 2020

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC), Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women), Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC), Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München), Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain), Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC), Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München), Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women), Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC), Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München), Jurgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

FIFA Puskás Award

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019); Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019); Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga] - Spain] (7 December 2019)

Lionel Messi won the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award last season while Megan Rapinoe won the Best Women’s Player award.

