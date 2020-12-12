Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the top three finalists for Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award 2020. The top three finalists for the Best FIFA Awards 2020 were revealed by FIFA on December 11, 2020 (Friday). Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard were the three finalists for the Women’s Player of the Year. Hansi Flick, who led Bayern Munich to the UEFA Champions League title last season, was named among the finalists for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year 2020. Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa and Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning manager Jurgen Klopp were the other two finalists. Lionel Messi Should Join Napoli and Pay ‘Perfect Tribute’ to Late Diego Maradona, Says Former Barcelona Teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Lewandowski, who with 55 goals was the top-scorer in Europe last season, is the hot favourite to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020 award. The Polish international and Bayern Munich forward scored 15 times in the UCL last season and 34 goals in the Bundesliga as Bayern completed a European treble. He was also the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or trophy until the award was scrapped for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Gianluigi Buffon Weighs in on the Debate, Admits Messi is a More Complete Player.

Top Three Finalists for Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year 2020

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer led the three finalists for the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2020. Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak were the other two finalists in the goalkeeping award. FIFA announced the top three finalists for seven different category awards, which also includes the Best FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year, Best Women’s goalkeeper and FIFA Puskas award. Take a look at all the top three finalists for all seven awards.

Best FIFA Awards 2020 Finalists

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jurgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

FIFA Puskás Award:

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)

Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)

Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga] - Spain] (7 December 2019)

The Best FIFA Awards 2020 ceremony will be held on December 17. The awards ceremony will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA will also announce the Best XI of the Year at the awards ceremony.

