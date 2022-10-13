Arsenal will be looking to take a huge step towards knockout qualification when they take on Bodo/Glimt in the latest round of UEFA Europa League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Aspmyra Stadium in Bodo, Norway on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt, UEL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Arsenal 3–2 Liverpool, Premier League 2022–23: Gunners Back As Table-Toppers After Dominant Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal have been brilliant this season and will be hoping to continue that when they face Bodo/Glimt. The Gunners are coming off a famous win over Liverpool in the Premier League and have won both their European matches so far. The English leaders won the reverse fixture 3-0 and will be aiming for a similar result.

When is Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Aspmyra Stadium in Bodo, Norway. The game will be held on October 13, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

