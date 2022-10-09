Arsenal moved back to the top spot on the Premier League 2022-23 points table with a thrilling win over Liverpool on Sunday, October 9. Playing in front of a packed stadium at the Emirates, Arsenal continued their good form this season with a brace from Bukayo Saka and an early goal from Gabriel Martinelli helping Arsenal win. For Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino scored but it was not enough to stop Mikel Arteta's men on the night. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Result:

Arsenal vs Liverpool Goal Video Highlights:

Highlight and GOAL Arsenal 3 vs 2 Liverpool#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/KFd5WPbUT3 — Siaran langsung (@SiaranLangsung8) October 9, 2022

