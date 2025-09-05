Brazil will be facing Chile at home in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with the Selecao hoping to secure a win. The hosts have managed 25 points from 16 games and will be happy with the third spot considering how poorly they were performing once in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. Brazil are in a rebuild phase under new boss Carlo Ancelotti and they will be far from finished product on the pitch. Opponents Chile are bottom of the standings and are out of the World Cup reckoning. They will be playing for their pride here against a very good side. Which Club Did Ederson Sign For During the 2025-26 Summer Football Transfer Window? Know Former Manchester City Goalkeeper's Next Destination.

Brazil skipper Marquinhos will be playing his 100th game for Brazil and the PSG skipper will start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes at the back. Richarlison has started the campaign well for Tottenham Hotspur and will be keen to replicate his form at the national stage. Joao Pedro will be the playmaker with Raphinha and Estevao as the wingers.

Francisco Sierralta is suspended for Chile due to disciplinary reasons while the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, and Charles Aranguiz have all been left. Brereton Diaz will be the central striker with Matias Tapia and Alexander Aravena on the wings. Rodrigo Echeverria will sit deep and try and shield the backline.

Brazil vs Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Details

Match Brazil vs Chile,, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Date Friday, September 5 Time 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Brazil vs Chile, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Brazil National Football Team vs Chile National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Friday, September 5. The Brazil vs Chile match is set to be played at the Estadio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and it starts at 06:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Daniel Levy Steps Down From the Position Of Tottenham Hotspur Executive Chairman After Nearly 25 Years.

Where to Get Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Brazil vs Chile online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Brazil vs Chile live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Brazil should score a few goals enroute an easy win here.

