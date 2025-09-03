Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has been a long term servant of Manchester City. Since 2017, he has been part of the Premier League club and has served them through their golden period when they won multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23 season. Finally, after eight years, he has decided to leave the club. Ederson has signed a contract of 3 years with Turkish club Fenerbahce for a fee of €14m. Fenerbahce are one of the biggest clubs in Turkey and they are the runner-up of 2024-25 Turkish Super League. Although they feature regularly in the UEFA Champions League, they have missed out on qualification this season. Brazil Goalkeeper Ederson Leaves Manchester City After Eight Years To Join Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce Welcomes Ederson

Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Ederson! 💛💙 We are delighted to announce that our club has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the permanent transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes The experienced goalkeeper has signed a contract binding him to the Yellow and Navy… pic.twitter.com/xJ3IyNiwX2 — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) September 2, 2025

