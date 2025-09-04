Tottenham Hotspur's executive chairman Daniel Levy, who has developed into a very well-known character due to his authoritative handling of club operations, has stepped down from his position. The club released a statement on social media where they announced Levy's departure after nearly 25 years and also gave a look at the succession plan. They revealed that the club has made a number of senior appointments in recent months. Vinai Venkatesham was hired as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with Thomas Frank as our new men’s head coach and Martin Ho as women’s head coach. Peter Charrington joined the board and will step into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman. Arsenal Sign Piero Hincapie on Deadline Day 2025, Ecuador Defender Completes Loan Transfer Move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Daniel Levy Steps Down From the Position Of Tottenham Hotspur Executive Chairman

Tottenham Hotspur announces departure of Executive Chairman Daniel Levy. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)